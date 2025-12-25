You ask, We answer: Michelle Obama Stuns in a Vintage Alexander McQueen Silk Embroidered Dress Alongside Former President Barack Obama

@Tashac5 says, ” Merry Christmas! Hope you’re having a great holiday! Would you be able to tell us what Michelle is wearing here? She looks stunning! Thank you so much! -Natasha”

First Lady Michelle Obama posed alongside former President Barack Obama in a beautiful black Alexander McQueen vintage dress for Christmas, and the iconic duo looked absolutely incredible.

“Merry Christmas! Barack and I send you our heartfelt wishes for a blessed holiday and joyful start to the new year,” the mother of two wrote in a caption shared to her social channels.

While President Obama looked handsomely dapper in a black sweater with black trousers, and a khaki brown bomber jacket, Michelle radiated from head-to-toe in a silk embroidered dress by the British fashion house.

Her luxurious vintage ’05 Alexander McQueen dress which retails for $1,695, is made from a silk-blend, and featured a scoop neck. She layered her dress with a cropped turtleneck long sleeve sweater, adding a touch of chicness to an already perfect ensemble.

On our Instagram page, fans quickly responded to the post, praising the First Lady for how sensational she looked. One fan wrote, First Lady with a law degree and Ivy League credentials! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥, while another shared, “ Oh Yessss Ms. Obama did it right, classy and bit of sexy peaking out❤️❤️❤️.”

Alexander McQueen was an excellent choice for Michelle Obama to wear for her Christmas festivities because her dress combined timeless elegance with a bit of edge. We also adore how she personalized her look by layering it with a sweater. She looked refined. poised, and confident as she melted in President Obama’s warm embrace.

What say you? Hot! or Hmm….?

Photo Credit: IG Reproduction