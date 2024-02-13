A yellow school bus with bold lettering that read, “LAPOINTE” pulled up to a loft style building on Broadway in New York, letting off he most stylish models who could easily be classified as “It-girls.”

In fact, the theme for designer Sally LaPointe’s latest Fall ’24 RTW collection was all about going back-to-school, and stealing the spotlight as ‘best dressed’. A mission which could definitely be accomplished based on the fashion-forward looks we saw go down the runway.

LaPointe stayed true her DNA, and we saw rich monochromatic palettes and feather detailing on dresses, sleeves and luxe boleros. We also saw the incorporation of different textural fabrics that felt transitional from day to night.

While some people may correlate a back-to-school wardrobe with a uniform or a dress code, LaPointe’s University promoted autonomy. The collection was also a stark reminder that in order to be remembered, one must stand out.

Along with classical colors like black and white, LaPointe introduced vibrant hues for Fall ’24 including neon green, baby blue and peach that commanded attention.

Not only was the clothing sensational, but the accessories were also on theme including studded and spiked backpacks that were from a collaboration with a New York jewelry store called Chrishabana.

Ahead, see more of LaPointe’s back-to-school inspired looks below and let us know your thoughts!

Photo Credit: Sally Lapointe