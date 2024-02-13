Original, eccentric, and unconventional would best describe Kim Shui’s Fall ’24 collection that debuted at the Irving Plaza Friday evening, highlighting the ‘Year of the Dragon’ in honor of Lunar New Year.

Consisting of 34-designs, we saw many dragon like components in her designs including the use of leather, snakeskin, and architectural silhouettes. Shui remained on brand with her use of lace, mix on prints, and incorporation of fur.

She also took a playful turn with bold colors like lime green and hot pink, playing with sleeves that wrapped around the arm and legs, and adding textural gloves where she saw fit.

There were no shortage of eye-catching accessories, and models looked vastly different with their Poppy Lissiman and Akila sunglasses. Not to mention, the strappy and fur heels that added the perfect avant-garde touch.

Check out more of Kim Shui’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection below.

Photo Credit: Gorunway.com