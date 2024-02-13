Season after season, Christian Siriano continues to surprise us with calculated risks, and in his latest Fall/Winter 2024 collection he reimagined glamour in such a brilliant and captivating way.

Inspired by the 1965 novel and subsequent films, ‘Dune’, Siriano opted for futurism, as he re-envisioned what evening wear would look like in a sci-fi, apocalyptic desert.

Think vibrant burnt orange and red hues, liquid metallics and black shimmering tinsel gracing models frame as they strutted down the runway at the Plaza Hotel in New York city.

As an apprentice to some of the greats like the late Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen during his earlier years as a designer, Siriano developed a signature brand of his own that quickly gained popularity among the masses.

“In keeping with the essence of our Siriano custom, the Fall/Winter collection balances power and strength with soft, romantic elegance.” Said Siriano in a press release.

During the runway show, his vision felt more forward this season with statement pieces in full overload that we could definitely see on the red-carpet or at the Met Gala.

Supermodel Coco Rocha, who has been the quintessential poster girl for Siriano , looked absolutely exquisite in a white silk gown that had a tulle ruffled top that was over the top. The gold foil accents in her hair felt ethereal and added a modern dimension to evening elegance.

In attendance at his show included our Fashion Bomb daily CEO, Claire Sulmers who wore a beautiful custom Christian Siriano ensemble, Alicia Silverstone, Sophia Bush, Ashlee Simpson, Busy Philipps, and so many more.

Ahead, see more of Christian Siriano’s incredible designs from New York Fashion Week.