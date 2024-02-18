A garden room filled with the most luminous plants, and luxurious wooden décor, painted the ambience at the 2024 FABY’s awards Tuesday evening inside of The Times Square Edition hotel.

Founder and CEO of Fashion Bomb daily, Claire Sulmers created the FABY’s in 2019 to highlight the change makers who are taking creative and revolutionary action to stand up, and stand out.

“I started the FABY’s to acknowledge stylists, make-up artists, designers, and influencers who I felt were amazing, but who weren’t always getting the recognition they deserved,” shared Sulmers. “With the deaths of black fashion icons like Virgil Abloh and Andre Leon Talley, I feel that it’s important to give people their flowers while they are here.”

Dressed in an exquisite fuchsia pink gown by Fashion Bomb Daily Shop Designer Matopeda Atelier and shoes by Voyette Lee, Claire stepped up to the podium to recognize the fashion disrupters who took 2023 by storm and pushed the envelope one step further. We had some of the most brightest influencers in attendance as we honored their brilliance.

From Fashion Stylist Wilford Lenov who was voted by our readers as “Stylist of the Year,” to Jenee Naylor who took home the “Influencer of the Year” award, and celebrity make-up artist Michele Latrice who joyfully accepted “Makeup artist of the year,” the building was brewing with greatness.

Speaking of greatness, the legendary Misa Hylton wore a Balenciaga and Daniel’s Leather ensemble as she received “Fashion Icon of the Year” for her incredible impact on the fashion industry at large. Since Hylton broke out on the scene in the 1990’s styling artists like Lil Kim and Mary J. Blige, she has created her legacy and become a household name.

Her sharp eye for fashion and setting trends has enabled her to influence popular culture with her innovative techniques. And it doesn’t just stop there.

As the founder of the Misa Hylton Fashion Academy, Hylton is also using her platform to pay it forward to the up-and-coming generation. Her academy offers educational course such as fashion technology, business, and fashion styling. In fact, many of her graduates have gone on to work for companies like Elle, Bazaar, and Essence, demonstrating Hylton’s excellent leadership capabilities.

After all the FABY’s recipients accepted their award, guests were able to indulge in delicious cuisine from chef John Fraser’s modern brasserie inside of The Edition. The night continue with guest mingling, dancing, capturing photos of their stunning ensembles all night long.

It was great to see trailblazers in both the fashion and media industry like Mona-Scott Young, Dr. Bobbi Peterson, Ty Hunter, Bruce & Glen, Harrison Crite, and Icon Billingsley, who effortlessly displayed so much style and grace.

Below, please find the celebrities who won in their respective categories:

Best Dressed Comedian Winner: Steve Harvey

Model of the Year Winner: Naomi Campbell

Fashionista of the Year Winner: Cardi B

Designer of the Year Winner: LaQuan Smith

Shoe Designer of the Year Winner: Voyette Lee

Most Fashionable Kid: Kulture

Fashion Bomber of the Year Winner: Trey Howard

Outfit of the Year Winner: Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta

Hairstylist of the Year: James Catalano

Most Fashionable Couple: Nelly & Ashanti

Most Fashionable Man: Burna Boy

Ahead see more stylish attendees at the FABY’s awards below!

Guests at the Fabys received gift bags full of products from our sponsors, including The Big Mouth Toothbrush, Soul Manifesta, Phor Essentials, and K Essentials Blends.

