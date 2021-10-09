After expressing a desire to host the season six reunion of the Real Housewives of Potomac on social media, Nicki Minaj’s wish is coming true as she is confirmed to be guest hosting the reunion alongside longtime host Andy Cohen. The rapper confirmed the news as she was recently spotted posing on set with Cohen.
While guest hosting, Nicki Minaj wore a $2,490 Saint Laurent cropped wool virgin tuxedo blazer paired with $860 shorts (sold out). Along with her Saint Laurent pieces, she wore a $860 Dolce and Gabbana lace-trimmed jacquard bustier. For accessories, she paired the look with Dolce and Gabbana pearl-embellished pieces including jewelry and $1,145 open-toe sandals. Her look was styled by Melvin Sanders.
