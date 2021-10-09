Chloe Bailey recently dropped by daytime talk show The Real where the singer discussed her hit single “Have Mercy” and rising solo career in addition to working with her sister Halle Bailey and staying positive in the midst of social media opinions.
For her appearance, Chloe kept it classy and stylish in a blazer dress look. She wore a $1,145 Dolce and Gabbana corset blazer jacket (sold out) paired with $1,525 Jimmy Choo Thyra black suede sandals with pavé crystal cord detail. She also went with black sunglasses and Alessandra Rich jewelry pieces including their crystal triangle drop earrings. Her look was styled by KJ Moody.
Photos: Julian Dakdouk