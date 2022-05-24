Naomi Campbell was spotted over the weekend in France for a scenic birthday celebration. The supermodel who was in the country for the Cannes Film Festival made a quick at the Eden-Roc hotel in Antibes and was joined by her beautiful baby girl and close friends.
While out near the beach, Naomi was papped wearing an Emilio Pucci Kaftan, $282 Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Silver Toe sneakers, and a $4,800 Fendi white leather Peekaboo Iseeu Small bag.
Similar Look: $1590 Emilio Pucci Marmo-Print Kaftan Dress
Get the look: $4800 Fendi White Leather Peekaboo Iseeu Small bag
Get the look: $282 Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro Silver Toe Sneakers
