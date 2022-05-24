Balenciaga did resort wear differently with the fashion house’s recent showcase in New York City this past weekend. In a glitched-out stock market on Wall Street setting, the presentation reflected the current economic climate: frantic with the foreshadowing of a recession upon us. Denma, however, refutes the idea that the collection is a criticism of capitalism. Instead, he seeks to represent it at its finest and to find the beauty within the chaos.

With this, Balenciaga’s interpretation of a power suit made its way down the runway in boxy, slouched and oversized silhouettes. A range of office and evening attire followed suit, and the final segment was dedicated to the brand’s collaboration with Adidas. Models defiled wearing latex suits that covered nearly every inch of exposed skin, contributing to the air of danger and urgency in the room.

Photo: Courtesy of Balenciaga

In the audience Pharrell Williams, Anna Wintour, Kanye West, Offset, Megan thee Stallion, Euphoria’s Alexa Demie and Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn were some of the star-studded spectators in attendance.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: Thomas Herold

Photo: Thomas Herold

Photo: IG/Reproduction

What do you think of the collection?