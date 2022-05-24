In their third – yes, you read that right… third! – wedding celebration, Mr. and Mrs. Kourtney and Travis Barker tied the knot once again on May 22nd. The destination wedding took place in picturesque Portofino, Italy. It was an intimate affaire with mainly family and a select few close friends in attendance. The entire Kardashian sisterhood was present and with the celebration sponsored by Dolce and Gabanna, they were all dressed strictly in the designer label. There are a lot of fits to unpack here, so lets get straight to it starting with arrival outfits:

Photo: Backgrid

Khloe Kardashian stepped foot onto the Italian fishing village wearing a D&G off-the-shoulder dress and 2011 Emilio Pucci boots.

Photo: Backgrid

Kim and daughter North both wore D&G while making their arrival, and no Pete in sight.

Photo: Backgrid

Mama Kris made her Italian entrance wearing a green lace D&G dress with the word ‘Portofino’ decorating the front.

And here are some more wedding weekend celebration looks:

Photo: Backgrid

Newly weds Kourtney and Travis sported more Dolce and Gabbana with a gothic vibe for their wedding weekend festivities!

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Kylie was spotted in a vintage D&G floral dress along with Stormi.

Photo: Backgrid

Big sis Kendall also wore vintage D&G while boating in Portofino, Italy.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Kris Jenner lounged in a $3,995 leopard print D&G dress before the party began!

Photo: Getty

Kendall wore vintage D&G on her way to a wedding dinner with boyfriend Devin Booker.

Photo: Getty

Kim, too, was sighted by night wearing D&G for a wedding dinner.

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Bejewelled in D&G stones over her D&G dress, Kylie looked sultry for a pre-wedding dinner!

Ceremony

Photo: Backgrid

Sunday was the big day, here is a closer look at the wedding ceremony dress and some of the guests’ attire:

Photo: Ellen von Unwerth

Photo: Backgrid

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Photo: IG/Reproduction

Once again, the Kardashians wore Dolce and Gabanna florals and laces. Meagan Fox was sporting a Zuhair Murad gown with Machine Gun Kelly in D&G.

Photo: Backgrid

Photo: IG/Reproduction

For their reception, the love birds changed into matching white bespoke moto jackets with ‘Mr. Barker’ and ‘Mrs. Barker’ written on the back!

What say you?