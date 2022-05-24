For those of us who love to rock a two-piece at the beach or by the pool, it’s important to know what type of bikini top is best suited for your figure. After all, if you tend to be more voluptuous, it would only make sense to reach for a bikini with a little extra support on the top. On the other hand, for our more petite ladies out there, a triangle or a bandeau top might be more fitting. However, the most important thing is to find a swimsuit that not only fits you like a second skin, but also makes you feel confident when wearing it.

Fortunately, just like no two women are exactly alike, neither are any two kinds of bikinis. If you’re not sure what type of bikini you want to pack on your next beach vacation, then you’ll definitely want to pay close attention to these styles. No matter if you’re more on the willowy side or you have a curvy figure, there’s bound to be the perfect bikini for you out there. Here are the five most common styles of bikini tops, which means you’ll be sure to find the right one for your lovely shape!

The Triangle Top

Also known as the string bikini top, there’s something incredibly alluring about the triangle bikini top. Flirty and barely there, this swimsuit top is exactly what it sounds like. Two triangle-shaped swatches of fabric reach around to cover your chest, and they are generally held together by strings and tied in the back. While they’re not the most supportive type of bikini top, they’re definitely super cute. If you are somewhat fuller chested, however, this may not be the best bikini top for you, as it doesn’t tend to be very supportive.

The Bandeau Top

This bikini top is very similar to the tube top in the sense that it doesn’t have any straps. Instead, it’s a solid strip of fabric that wraps around your chest. The width of the bandeau portion of your bikini can vary in size, from the barely-there narrow strip to a more modest and full-coverage swatch of fabric. This type of bikini top also needs to be quite form-fitting, as it doesn’t have shoulder straps to secure it in place. If you’re going to be playing beach volleyball, then this may not be the best suit for you. That said, it’s amazing for lounging and relaxing!

The Underwire Top

It’s a common misconception that more ample chested ladies can’t wear bikinis, and the underwire bikini top is here to prove the naysayers wrong. This type of bikini top tends to be more full-coverage, and it comes with wire supports at the bottom to help keep your chest in place when you’re playing in the pool or frolicking in the waves. You don’t have to be full-figured to wear an underwire bikini, though. More svelte ladies can also wear this type of bikini top, especially if they’re planning to splash around in the water or enjoy water sports (like jet skiing or surfing).

The Halter Top

Not to be confused with the triangle bikini top, the halter bikini top is also a great option for women of all sizes. Instead of having conventional shoulder straps, this one wraps around the neck and ties at the nape. However, the cups can vary in size and levels of support, the straps tend to be on the thicker side. This means that even if you’re more full-figured, you can wear a halter top bikini without having to worry about a wardrobe malfunction. Plus, many of them come with extra padding, which can add a little extra curviness to your figure if you are more slender.

The Tankini Top

Finally, the tankini bikini top is arguably the most modest of bikini tops out there. In many ways, it resembles a conventional tank top, though the straps can be slimmer (like a camisole). These can be plunging in the front, or they can be more scoop-necked. What sets them apart from other bikini tops, though, is their length. They don’t stop just below the bosoms. Instead, they can go as far down as your navel or even down to your hips. If you’re shy about showing off your stomach, the tankini bikini top can be a great option for you!

Finding the right bikini top to suit your needs can definitely be tricky. With so many options available, it can certainly be overwhelming, especially if you’re not sure which style or cut is the most flattering. However, the most important thing to keep in mind is that you’re absolutely allowed to wear whatever style you want to wear! No matter what body shape you have, you deserve to feel confident and beautiful when you wear a bikini at any beach. And with these five options to choose from, you’ll be sure to find one that you love!