Mulatto Stepped Out in a Reworked Coogi Dress by Peezy, Dior Sunglasses, Blue Lace-Up Public Desire Heeled Sandals, and Orange Hermés Birkin Bag
Rapper Mulatto and her edgy chic style is becoming one to watch! She recently brought the heat to the ‘gram with a colorful custom cutout dress which she wore for a night out.
Mulatto wore a reworked Coogi dress by Peezy paired with an orange Hermés Birkin bag, blue lace-up Public Desire heeled sandals, and Dior sunglasses. Her look was styled by her partner-in-style Todd White. Her braids was executed by @thedessystylez.
Thoughts on her look?