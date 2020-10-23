Kylie Jenner Donned an Orange Crossover Leather Bottega Veneta Dress, Gianvito Rossi Leather and PVC ‘Denise’ Sandals and Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini Bag While Out in LA
Kylie Jenner was spotted enjoying a day out in Los Angeles, California wearing quite the paparazzi-ready ensemble! Let’s get into her look:
Kylie Jenner wore an orange $5,650 Bottega Veneta crossover front-stretch leather midi dress accessorized with gold Gianvito Rossi “Denise” leather and PVC sandals and a tan Jacquemus Le Chiquito Mini Bag.
Shop her look below:
Thoughts?