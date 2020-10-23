Zonnique Pullins Showed Off Her Growing Baby Bump in a Grey Tunic Set From Fashion Nova!
T.I’s stepdaughter Zonnique Pullins is tackling her pregnancy with radiating beauty and bomb looks! One night, she stepped out one night in a head-turning grey two-piece look from Fashion Nova sporting her growing baby bump.
Zonnique wore Fashion Nova’s Sassy Tunic Legging Set which features a sleeveless high-low draping tunic top and leggings in a charcoal grey. Perfect for a fashionable mother-to-be, the stretchy set offers both comfort and style for the price of $44.99!
Secure yours today here!