Most Requested: Joie Chavis’s Instagram Black Sheer Agent Provocateur and Mugler Jumpsuit

You Ask, We Answer! Many of our readers DM’ed us for the ID on @joiechavis look! @misspain_killer says, “Please give name of outfit ❤️😍” @simplysharissa adds, “Who is Joie wearing??” @ohioslala writes, “Can u please tell us where joie got this jumpsuit?” @missbri1003 types, “Hey Fashionbomb! Do you know where Joie’s outfit is from?!” @marylilli says, “What outfit is this.”

Joie looked hot for a night out in a $365 Agent Provocateur Black Halter Swimsuit and $620 Thierry Mugler Spiral Stirrup leggings.

Her stretch jersey one-piece swimsuit in black has cut-outs throughout and an Adjustable criss-crossing halter strap featuring hook-eye fastening.

These black Mugler panelled mesh stirrup leggings are crafted from Lycra with sheer tulle panels. With a spiral design, they feature a high waist, heel hooks to the ankles, and a reflective logo on the lower hip line.

Unfortunately her leggings are sold out, but get her swimsuit here and similar leggings here:

Joie is always hot!

What say you?