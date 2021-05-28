Mary J. Blige Beams in a Custom Laurel DeWitt Gold Plated Corset for Latest Sun Goddess Wines Campaign
Back in 2020, Mary J. Blige launched a wine collection called Sun Goddess Wines, promoting her new venture with breathtakingly stylish campaigns. During a recent promotional campaign, Mary J. Blige truly tapped into her sun goddess nature in a striking gold corset.
Mary J. Blige wore a gold-plated corset by Laurel DeWitt, styled by Misa Hylton and assisted by Naomi Jones. She also wore a complimenting gold choker necklace and sculptured earrings. She opted for a blonde hairstyle, styled by Tym Wallace. Her glowing makeup was done by Keita Moore.
Photos: @robertector