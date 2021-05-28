Doja Cat Graces the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet in Brandon Maxwell Green See-Through Dress

The 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards went down with Usher as this year’s host! We witnessed stellar performances by Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and more. Also, names like Megan Thee Stallion, Dua Lipa, H.E.R. and Roddy Rich walked away with major awards for the evening.

Doja Cat was also amongst the many who collected a win as this year’s Best New Pop Artist. Known for her catchy songs that turn up the charts, the pop artist also turned heads on the red carpet in her stunning sheer gown.

Doja Cat wore a Brandon Maxwell Fall/Winter 2020 gown to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, styled by Brett Alan Nelson. Outside of its sheer fabric, the gown offered many other surprises including its attached cape design and bow at the neckline complete with an a-line dress. She paired the revealing gown with a pair of D’accori “Belle” sandals and Roseark jewelry. She also went with bone straight hair for her hairstyle of choice.

Photos: Getty