On the Scene at Black, White, and Red Themed Screening of Disney’s Cruella Hosted by Claire Sulmers: Exclusive Guest List Including Ty Hunter, Rae Holiday, Mickey Freeman, Romeo Hunte + More

Last night, our editor-in-chief Claire Sulmers had the pleasure of hosting a special screening of Disney’s Cruella movie. The latest Cruella film stars Emma Stone as the villainous character, taking viewers back to her origins as a young and aspiring talent looking to break into the fashion industry. With such a fashion-based film and individual in mind, it was only right to host a stylish screening of the film!

The exclusive viewing of Cruella was joined by some of the biggest names in the fashion industry! Figures such as Ty Hunter, TK Wonder, Samantha Black, Mickey Freeman, Romeo Hunte, and Rae Holiday were amongst the familiar faces in the building.

For the screening of Disney’s Cruella, attendees were asked to wear their best looks that centered around the character’s unforgettable color choices of black, white, and red! Let’s just say, they definitely understood the assignment. Let’s get into some of the looks from the event below:

LeA Robinson wore a custom look paired with a Helen Yarmak fur and mask and jewelry by Erickson Beamon, styled by Mickey Freeman.

Mickey Freeman wore a Helen Yarmak mask and coat paired with Dirty Denim pants, Giuseppe Zanotti sneakers, Stella McCartney sunglasses and Jill Herlands rings.

Briy Gilgeous caught a quick photo with Claire Sulmers wearing a houndstooth look and black booties.

B. Hawk Snipes was spotted in a black, red, and white striped one-shoulder dress paired with black latex booties.

Jessica Zyrie wore a feather top and trousers paired with a black fedora hat.

Daria Dee wore a black tiered tulle maxi skirt paired with a colorblocking blouse paired with red accessories including a fanny pack and pumps.

Let’s get into host Claire Sulmers’s bomb look for the evening:

Claire Sulmers donned a split-tone sequin one-shoulder jumpsuit by Jovana Louis paired with a Esenshel hat and McKensie Liautaud earrings. Tailoring was done by Atelier Domio.

Explore more moments from the Cruella screening:

Claire Sulmers, Rae Holiday and DKING posed together for a quick flick.

Claire Sulmers was spotted with Ty Hunter and attendee.

Briy Gilgeous geared up for the movie with Angelica Torres.

Claire Sulmers, B. Hawk Snipes, and Daria Dee spied together at the Cruella premiere.

Claire Sulmers was all smiles with designer Romeo Hunte.

J. Bailey and Claire Sulmers spotted posing together at the Cruella event.

B. Hawk Snipes, Daria Dee, Ty Hunter, Angelica Torres and Briy Gilgeous (from left to right) posed together for a photo.

Claire Sulmers and journalist Alexis Bennett chatted together during the event.

From left to right: Mickey Freeman, Claire Sulmers Khang Le, and LeA Robinson strike a pose together.

You can catch Disney’s Cruella in theaters and on Disney+ with Premiere Access for a one time additional fee this tomorrow Friday, May 28th. While you wait in ancitipcation, enjoy the trailer below:

Directed by Craig Gillespie, Cruella will release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on May 28. 2021

Photos by @vizionairvisuals / @vizuallupe