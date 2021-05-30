Most Requested: JT Steps Out in Lanvin x Gallery Department Hand Print Multicolor Button Shirt + Paint Splattered Bag

You ask, we answer, most requested! @iamchaun2.0 says, “We need to know whose this shirt by! 😍” @_.ariiee._ adds, “Good morning ! Where did JT get this top?” @brownskin_kesh writes, “Hello @fashionbombdaily do you know where Jt get her shirt from.” @lavishheightslydia types, “I must know!!!”

JT from the City Girls stepped out wearing pieces from the Lanvin collaboration with Gallery Department including their $795 handprint shirt and $990 bag.

Her sold out shirt features multicolored hand prints.

She also splurged on a bag from the collection, which is made out of paper and features an archival logo print and artwork by artist Josué Thomas.

She looks hot!

Her shirt is sold out, but you can get her bag at Lanvin.com. Check out the rest of the collection here.

What say you?