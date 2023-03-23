Megan Thee Stallion is back, and we couldn’t be happier for the Houston hottie. It’s been a wild ride for Megan since the tumultuous trial with Tory Lanez, which brought her and other victims of gun violence to the forefront of a social media nightmare. Despite that, she’s back to business with an album on the way and back to slaying public appearances.

In her first big event since the trial, recently retired celebrity stylist Law Roach dressed Megan in a stunning Bach Mai gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty. However, her most recent look is a little more reserved. Attending the Women’s History Month Brunch hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris, Meg wore a look that stylishly speaks to her stepping back into the public eye.

With her hair swept back into a long braided pony, the Her rapper wore the Iris jacquard cardigan and gathered mini skirt by Alexander McQueen. Nothing says ‘all eyes on me’ more than an ensemble covered in bright blue irises. Ah!

Meg accessorized with black patent pumps, which aided in the overall posh appeal of the look, and topped it all off with the navy Birkin bag.