The Fashion Trust US, also known as the FTUS, is a non-profit dedicated to nurturing young American fashion designers. The Fashion Trust Awards brings these hungry designers together for a ceremony honoring their achievements and prizes that will help steer their brands in their desired directions. The 2023 ceremony took place last night in Los Angeles, and the guest list was heavy with fashion insiders, celebrity stylists, tastemakers, and industry leaders.
Like every great award ceremony ––and especially ones dedicated to fashion–– the night began with a red carpet where attendees came to give what they showed up for, fashion. Scroll below to get all the details on who wore what.
Ciara in Grace Ling
Law Roach in Gucci
Claire Sulmers in Rick Owens
Kat Graham in St. John
Draya Michele in ALIÉTTE
Storm Reid in Simkhai
Tracee Ellis Ross in Erdem
Alessandro Ambrosio in Michael Kors
Demi Moore in Givenchy
Christine Quinn in Nicolas Jebran
Kathryn Newton in Aknvas
Jurnee Smollett in Marc Jacobs
Paula Abdul
Kiersey Clemons in Annakiki