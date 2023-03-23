The Fashion Trust US, also known as the FTUS, is a non-profit dedicated to nurturing young American fashion designers. The Fashion Trust Awards brings these hungry designers together for a ceremony honoring their achievements and prizes that will help steer their brands in their desired directions. The 2023 ceremony took place last night in Los Angeles, and the guest list was heavy with fashion insiders, celebrity stylists, tastemakers, and industry leaders.

Like every great award ceremony ––and especially ones dedicated to fashion–– the night began with a red carpet where attendees came to give what they showed up for, fashion. Scroll below to get all the details on who wore what.

Ciara in Grace Ling

Photo: Getty Images

Law Roach in Gucci

Photo: Getty Images

Claire Sulmers in Rick Owens

Photo: Getty Images

Kat Graham in St. John

Photo: Getty Images

Draya Michele in ALIÉTTE

Photo: Getty Images

Storm Reid in Simkhai

Photo: @stormreid on Instagram

Tracee Ellis Ross in Erdem

Photo: Getty Images

Alessandro Ambrosio in Michael Kors

Photo: Getty Images

Demi Moore in Givenchy

Photo: Getty Images

Christine Quinn in Nicolas Jebran

Photo: Getty Images

Kathryn Newton in Aknvas

Photo: Getty Images

Jurnee Smollett in Marc Jacobs

Photo: izapluscamera

Paula Abdul

Photo: Getty Images

Kiersey Clemons in Annakiki

vPhoto: Getty Images

Olivia Wilde in Chloé

Photo: Getty Images

Muni Long

Photo: Backgrid USA

Sabrina Elba in Alaïa

Photo: Getty Images

Christine Chiu in Iris Van Herpen

Photo: Backgrid USA

Kate Beckinsale