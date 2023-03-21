Ever since British designer JW Anderson took over the Creative Director role at Loewe, celebrities have been seated for every collection, whether it be menswear or women. So it should come as no surprise that the most style-focused celebs share a love for the same pieces.

Recently Rihanna and A$AP Rocky went on a quick shopping trip at Maxfield and dressed in their usual enviable street style. While Rocky went with medium wash denim, a red plaid shirt, trucker hat, and a quilted Bottega Veneta vest, Rihanna offset his look with Timberland boots, Agolde low slung baggy jeans, a Louis Vuitton Coffrey wavy trunk, Gucci sunglasses, Y/Project statement earrings, and a Loewe striped polo we’ve seen before.

Although her peers wear the same item, the bad gal’s iconic style is impossible to duplicate. Before Rihanna made her latest shopping trip, model Hailey Bieber wore the Loewe striped polo while out and about in L.A.

While Rihanna wore the polo tucked into her bra for a cropped look that shows off her growing baby bump, Bieber tucked the shirt into light wash dad jeans and layered it with an oversize leather jacket and black western boots. She accessorized with the trendy Miu Miu Wander matelassé shoulder bag in black.

After these two style stars made quite the statement in the patterned polo, we won’t be surprised if we see another celeb pop up in it.