At the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty, Hollywood’s top echelon showed up and out to toast and celebrity all of the winners at the 95th Academy Awards. Before the champagne flowed and the dance floor rushed, Vanity Fair’s blue carpet welcomed dynamic looks like Hunter Schafer in a single white feather as a top and Offset in a Kanye-esque crystal face mask. Among the actors, actresses, and musicians that walked the carpet, Megan Thee Stallion stood out in one of her best looks yet.

Photo: Getty Images

The H-Town hottie wore an all-black custom mermaid gown by Bach Mai featuring a sweetheart neckline, exposed boning, and netting at the bust. Her hair was big and curly, and she kept it minimal on the accessories, only wearing a diamond ring and tennis necklace.

On the blue carpet, she caught up with Entertainment Tonight, where she shared that she is working on a new album.

Video: Entertainment Tonight

Later in the Q&A, Megan revealed she called Beyoncé directly for Renaissance tour tickets, which she received with no problem. If only some of us could be so blessed.

Video: Entertainment Tonight

The Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty marks Megan’s first major event since the State of California vs. Tory Lanez case, and we’re happy to see her smiling, glowing, and looking bomb.