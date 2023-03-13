What a night to remember last night at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony where critically acclaim stars delivered outstanding performances. However let’s be honest, we all really anticipated the Oscars Vanity Fair’s annual after party that was brewing with elegantly dressed celebrities.

Grammy award winning rapper Cardi B arrived to the Vanity Fair red carpet in a scarlet red Robert Wun gown that was asymmetrically draped with tulle wrapped around her glamorous face that was beat by the Gods. She looked absolutely breathtaking and her look was reminiscent of Alexander McQueen or Simone Rocha. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ star looked delicate yet strong and it’s great to see her tapping into her soft girl era.

Unlike Cardi B, who opted for a bold, fiery and intense color, Celebs like Ciara, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion stayed tried and true to onyx colored hues that nonetheless left a massive impact. Ciara showed off her amazing athletic body in a Dundas transparent and crystal embellished dress with velvet gloves. She kept her glam soft and her bob cut definitely gave her that much more edge appeal.

Singer Billie Eilish who already has an Academy Award under her belt at just 21 years old, arrived to the red carpet in a black tulle Rick Owen ensemble that gave us Wednesday Adams vibes and exuded power and confidence.

In addition to wear all black, Rapper Megan The Stallion looked incredible in her custom Bach Mai gown that perfectly hugged her coke bottle curves and had a peplum flare moment below her hips. Megan Thee Stallion natural kinky undo was everything we didn’t know we needed.

One of our favorite couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrived arm in arm looking magnificent and like they were made for each other. Chrissy wore a sensational lime green beaded Zuhair Murad gown with feather sleeves and open toe platforms. While John Legend looked classic in a black Gucci suit with black Gucci loafers. Chrissy’s auburn blow out was right on trend as it’s all about the brownish red hair color for Spring/Summer 2023.

Along with Chrissy Teigen, Bay Area rapper Saweetie looked stunning in a rich green Georges Chakra gown that was tailored by Matthew Reisman and had a silk faille short sleeve and plunging neckline. Her dramatic train felt very couture and it was refreshing to see the vibrant hue on Saweetie. Photo Cred: Getty Images

Celebrities who took calculated risks at last night’s Vanity Fair’s after party included Florence Pugh in Valentino, Actress MJ Rodriguez in Gaurav Gupta and actress Hunter Schafer who surprised in a revealing Ann Demeluemesteer silk two piece.

What would a Oscar after party be without some of the most beautiful fashion models in attendance and Adwoa Aboach and Naomi Campbell definitely looked similar in their cream Loewe and Schiaperelli gowns that both had external statement bralettes covering their bust and added a different dynamic to their ensembles.

Adwoa and Naomi weren’t the only runway models on the scene, the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kendall and their model bestie Gigi Hadid all posed on the red carpet in different looks that were flattering to their model physique.

Just when we thought it couldn’t get any better, we should have known that Stylist Jason Bolden wouldn’t disappoint when it came to his client Yara Shahidi. The ‘Grownish’ star flourished in a mesmerizing red and white Bottega Veneta dress with match gloves. Queen & Slim British star Jodi Turner also delivered a vision in her black and red Gucci embellished gown that was an absolute knockout. Her statement red glitter lips were the perfect accent to tie her ensemble all together.