It’s been years since the last Rihanna album ––exactly six, but who’s counting?–– and while the Navy is hungry for another ANTI-type takeover, Rihanna has blessed us with not one but two live performances this year. Following her epic Super Bowl halftime show, Rihanna hit the Dolby Theatre stage Sunday night to perform Lift Me Up at the 95th Academy Awards.

Her colorful voice rang out over a violin rendition of the award-nominated track to an emotional audience in awe of her glowing vocals, face, and, of course, outfit.

Photo: Getty

At the halftime show, RiRi casually and stylishly announced she and her beau A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child. A blessing for their growing family and the fans who get another round of internet-breaking maternity looks. After arriving at the ceremony in a leather and sheer Alaïa, the Bajan beauty stepped into a crystal-covered Margiela ensemble featuring wide-leg trousers and a sleeveless top with cascading crystals. The icon accessorized with leather opera gloves and layered diamond jewelry.

Photo: Getty Photo: Getty

With effortless style, Rihanna proves that we don’t need an album to get a remarkable performance out of her.