At the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty, the stars wore looks even more elaborate than the Oscars looks. While A-listers like Billie Eilish stood out in a supersized Rick Owens gown, and Tessa Thompson delivered sexy romanticism in a rose bra by Moschino, Offset caused quite the conversation in a crystal mask.
Styled by his longtime stylist SheShe, the ATL rapper wore a double-breasted tuxedo by Dior and accessorized with a custom face mask by Malcolm Anthony. Since Sunday night’s event, the look has gone seemingly viral, with social media users drawing comparisons to the Margiela mask Kanye West wore during his 2012 Revel show in Atlantic City.
The crystal Margiela face masks first debuted during the brand’s Fall 2012 Haute Couture presentation, and it wasn’t long before Ye had them off the runway and included in his Yeezus tour wardrobe. Offset wore the mask briefly before removing it to pose with his wife Cardi B, who also wore a masked look in Robert Wun.