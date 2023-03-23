At the top of the year, Louis Vuitton hooked up with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama for a collection featuring accessories, footwear, and apparel. The playful polka-dotted collab immediately went viral for its fun look and insanely decorative pop-up shops.

Instagram ate every piece up, and celebrities from Jodie Woods to Future have shown their love for the lineup. Some celebs even share an interest in the same pieces.

Back in February, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr stepped out in the $1,590 monogram painted dots cargo pants. He paired the look with a black hoodie, the Kapital bandana vest, and Maison Mihara Yasuhiro low-top sneakers.

Photo: George Jeff

It’s the kind of cool street look we’ve come to expect from one of the league’s most stylish players. However, he’s not the only one into the contemporary cargos.

Recently, positivity-pushing producer DJ Khaled wore the trousers during a studio session.

Photo: @djkhaled on Instagram

Khaled styled his pair with a Drake merch hoodie and Air Jordan 3 White Cements.

Both looks are centered in streetwear, although they are in no way alike outside of the pants, which brings us to the question of who wore it better.