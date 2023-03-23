The world stopped, yet again, when Beyoncé announced the release of her activewear line Ivy Park. The brand was first introduced as a 50-50 partnership with Topshop till Beyoncé took full ownership of the brand and ended the affiliation. Soon after, Bey hooked up with Adidas.

The Beyhive buzzed with anticipation and then frustration when the initial Fall 2015 launch got pushed to the spring of 2016, but Queen Bey did deliver, in spring, as promised. Her first collection was dominated by maroon, orange -a color that would later become associated with the brand – and hints of cream. All the activewear essentials (bicycle shorts, sports bras, leggings, baseball caps) featured the classic Adidas three stripes, and the sneakers, both the Nite Jogger and the Sleek Super 72, instantly sold out.

Photo: Ivy Park

The collection that followed ––aptly named Drip 2–– featured a more lively color palette and ready-to-wear options. Shown alongside the usual activewear were bold shoulder blazers, fitted jumpsuits, and cold shoulder night-out tops.

Photo: Ivy Park

With each collection, Ivy Park x Adidas got bolder and more experimental. Just last year, they dropped a Valentine’s Day-themed collection, which, yes, featured activewear but also latex, corset dresses, and a jumpsuit so glam one might wear it to a press event.

Photo: Ivy Park Photo: Ivy Park

In spite of elaborate press kits and dreamboat branding (Troye Sivan and Tyson Beckford star in the Valentine’s Day campaign), Ivy Park and Adidas seem to be parting ways.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the partnership ended mutually so she can “reclaim her brand, chart her own path and maintain creative freedom.” The source also cites major creative differences being an issue as well.

Any Beyoncé fan knows she’s a woman that takes her work seriously and wants the best out of her brand no matter what. She isn’t one to give notes when her notes aren’t applied.

We aren’t sure yet what’s next for Ivy Park. Move onto another sportswear giant? Embark on its own with a focus on ready-to-wear and less activewear. We’re sure to know in time, and that’s Bey’s time, not ours.

Speaking of which, where are we again with the Renaissance visuals?