There’s a new H&M Designer collection on the horizon! The brand announced today it’s collaboration with Mugler, Launching May 2023.

Credit: H&M

Via a press release, “H&M is proud to announce its next designer collaboration – a landmark partnership with the house of Mugler. Mugler has always offered an open invitation to a broad range of characters and beauty types, and now, with this partnership, it is throwing open the door even wider. The collection by Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader includes both womenswear, menswear and accessories will launch in select stores and online on 11 May 2023.”

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative advisor at H&M, says, “We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Manfred Thierry Mugler with this collection. We were all honoured to get to know Manfred, and it feels very special that he was involved at the initial stages together with Casey and the house of Mugler. Casey has done such an incredible job at paying homage to history, and to the archive, while making the collection totally contemporary. Under him, Mugler has become one of the most innovative and exciting houses on today’s fashion landscape.” Casey Cadwallader, creative director at Mugler, adds, “It is truly an honour to collaborate with H&M. The collection is a celebration of everything that defines Mugler as a house and each piece is authentic Mugler, from the bodysuits, which have become a signature of ours, to the sharp tailoring and worked denims. It is a showcase of our icons.”

Bomb! Are you excited for this collection?