Megan Fox Rocks All Black Look Featuring Dion Lee Corset Wool Blazer, Aritzia Leather Pants, Schutz Patent Leather Pumps and Saint Laurent Patent Leather Mini Sac De Jour Bag
Megan Fox has always been an “it” girl in the entertainment industry’s eyes and she continues to show us why with her show-stopping looks. Recently, she was spotted out and about donning an all-black look. Let’s get into the details of her bomb look:
Megan Fox wore a $1,390 Dion Lee Tube wool blazer jacket, $148 Aritzia “Wilfred Melina” pants (sold out), $98 Schutz ‘Caiolea’ Pumps and $2,290 Saint Laurent Mini Sac de Jour Patent Leather Satchel. Her look was styled by Maeve Reilly.
Thoughts on her look?
Photos: @diggzy