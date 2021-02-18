Fashion Bomb Kids: Blue Ivy Shows Off Her Modeling Skills and Flowing Tresses With Mom Beyoncé in Latest IVY PARK X Adidas Promo Video

As we gear up for the IVY PARK x adidas drop tomorrow, we caught a glimpse of Beyoncé‘s eldest daughter Blue Ivy in the latest campaign video for the collaborative release. In the video, Blue Ivy gave us some twirls, poses and revealed her beautifully flowing hair.

Blue Ivy made an appearance in the latest IVY PARK x adidas promo video wearing the upcoming releases’ allover print jacket and matching pants for one look. For another look, she wore the cropped monogram jacket paired with the collection’s latex pants, fanny pack and face mask.

At just 9 years old, Blue Ivy already is showing us that she’s one-to-watch when it comes to modeling!

Tina Knowles showed some love and support for Blue Ivy’s appearance in a recent Instagram post: “My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park. Swing your hair Blue!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said, ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you.’ I love that aggressive spirit, My Blue Blue!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

What a super cute cameo from Blue Ivy! You can catch IVY PARK x adidas on adidas.com tomorrow at 4PM.