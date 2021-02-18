You Ask, We Answer! Lori Harvey Spotted in Dolce and Gabbana Fall 2021 White Shaggy Fur Maxi Coat With Denim Top and Patchwork Pants
Lori Harvey has been on everyone’s style radar lately, our Fashion Bomb readers included. @truebeautyt33 asked, “Hello, can you find the details on this coat please?!”
Lori Harvey stepped up for some shopping wearing a Dolce and Gabbana Fall 2021 fur maxi coat paired with a denim button-up shirt and what appears to be $811 RE/DONE “Amina” patchwork jeans along with Dior’s Lady Dior Mini “Indian Red” Ultra Matte Bag (sold out).
What do you think?
Photos: Backgrid