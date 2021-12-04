Mary J. Blige dropped two new singles today titled “Amazing” featuring DJ Khaled and “Good Morning Gorgeous”. Promoting the new music earlier this week, she unveiled the singles’ cover artwork where she stunned in designer looks.
For the “Amazing” cover, Mary J. Blige wore a $28,000 Bottega Veneta Fall 2021 shearling coat with padded tails in butter. The dramatic coat was paired with a nude mesh corset, snakeskin underwear, and over-the-knee boots. For accessories, she went with gold brown-tinted aviator sunglasses, Sister Love bamboo earrings, and a stack of necklaces.
For the “Good Morning Gorgeous” artwork, she wore a Roberto Cavalli Spring 2022 black cutout o-ring detail maxi dress. The look was rounded off with Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings and gold bracelets.
Both looks were styled by Jason Rembert.
Photos: AB+DM