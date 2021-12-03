Zendaya has done it again, delivering yet another head-turning style moment on the red carpet. She attended the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, joined by boyfriend and actor Tom Holland. Walking the red carpet, she was spotted in a captivating black dress that revealed an intricate design on the back.

Zendaya wore a Roberto Cavalli Fall/Winter 2000 dress, which was revamped by the brand’s creative director Fausto Puglisi. From the front, the dress appears as a simple, body-hugging black evening dress. However, the back then unveils her skin which is graced with an elaborate golden metal spine metal detail matched with draping chains.

Finishing off the ensemble, she went with black pumps and Jennifer Fisher large gold hoop earrings. Her look was styled by Law Roach.

The 2021 CFDA Fashion Icon snagged a flick with her boyfriend Tom Holland, who opted for a classic black and white tuxedo.

Photos: Getty