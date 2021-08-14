Happy Friday, Bombers and Bombshells! Mail Bombs are still on and popping as our Fashion Bomb readers continue to hit us with endless inquiries regarding their favorite celebrity looks. To find out about our most requested looks, download our app here or here for exclusive details.

@deshonshakurj says, “Who designed these shoes? I’m obsessed!”

Jelena Karleuša celebrated Milica Pavlovic‘s birthday wearing a Mugler look paired with $950 Jimmy Choo “Max” sandals.

The Jimmy Choo takes the classic platform heel to new heights with its “Max” heels sitting up high on 150mm heels, or 6 inches. You can literally channel your inner “6 Inch” by Beyoncé with these beauties.

Shop the platforms here.

@mscannon says, “Good evening. Do you know where this dress is from?”

Kandi Burruss attended a political event with husband Todd Tucker wearing Nadine Merabi’s “Kate” dress (sold out).

Nadine Merabi’s “Kate” dress appears in a shimmering gold sequin design met with delicate black lace trim, offering a mix of a little mix of sexy and elegance. Unfortunately, Kandi’s dress is currently sold out.

@lizzielee_x writes, “Good evening, do you know where safarees shirt is from?”

Safaree celebrated @generalgoldenprotection‘s birthday wearing the $375 “United Colors” Silk Set by Marc Marell.

I mean, who doesn’t love a silk set? Available in both a long and short sleeve version, Marc Merell adds more luxe to the silk set with the addition of this eye-catching design of colorblocking swirls. The set includes both the top and shorts with sizes ranging up to 3X. Not to mention, it is also offered in a brown colorway. Make it yours here.

