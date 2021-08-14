We’re back at it again with the hottest looks of the week! From Beyoncé and her kids appearing in the latest IVY PARK x adidas campaign video to Barack Obama’s exclusive 60th birthday, we’ve rounded up the top performing looks of the week based on reader engagements during our daily celebrity style coverage.

Without further ado, let’s get into the looks of the week:

Beyoncé and the kiddies took the number one spot for the most-liked look this week. For the latest IVY PARK x adidas “Rodeo” collection, the partnership announced the first rollout of kids’ apparel and accessories. To celebrate the moment, Beyoncé brought out Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi to join her in the kids’ campaign visual. Blue Ivy and Beyoncé wore the collection’s purple hoodie, purple cow print leggings, and Forum Mid sneakers in kids’ and women’s sizing. Held by Beyoncé, Sir appeared in a blue cowboy hat and what appears to be a jacket from the collection.

2. Barack Obama in Fendi, Michelle Obama in Dundas, and H.E.R. in Lanvin: 23,850 likes

Barack Obama celebrated his 60th birthday with an exclusive party at Martha’s Vineyard. Singer H.E.R. snagged a quick flick with the former First Lady and President wearing $5,490 Lanvin Long Mother and Children Oversized Shirt Dress with Sequins (sold out), styled by Wouri Vice. Barack Obama wore a $650 Fendi Hortensia Floral Button Down Shirt while Michelle Obama wore an abstract print hatlerneck dress by Dundas, styled by Meredith Koop.

3. Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga: 20,239 likes

Kim Kardashian attended Kanye West’s second listening event for DONDA wearing a black Balenciaga look. Her look included the brand’s black turtleneck with gloves paired, $2,085 cosmetic pantashoes (sold out), and an unreleased gimp mask. She attended the event with her kids and even linked up with singer Monica, who also wore Balenciaga to the party (details on her look here).

4. Alonzo Arnold in TLZ L’Femme: 17,490 likes

Alonzo Arnold wow’d in a futuristic look by TLZ L’Femme. The look included the brand’s $178 Tube Bandeau Top (unavailable in black) and $238 Tube Citron Leggings. For accessories, a pair of $895 Givenchy Triple Toe Sandals in leather with horn heel, $3,950 Dior black saddle bag, and $360 Loewe “Ibiza” sunglasses accompanied the latest ensemble worn by Alonzo.

5. Jennifer Hudson in Dolce and Gabbana: 14,514 likes

Jennifer Hudson attended the premiere of Respect, where she plays iconic vocalist Aretha Franklin. For the premiere event in LA, she wore a custom purple look by Dolce and Gabbana which included a strapless sequin gown and drop sheer cape. She paired the look with a pair of Louboutin pumps and Bulgari jewelry. Her look was styled by Wayman and Micah. Respect released exclusively in theaters today.

Which look should be crowned “Look of the Week”? Vote below:

Photos: Getty / @samphotoset / Cyndi Brown