Angela Simmons is always heating up the scene with her bomb looks. For her latest outfit, she graced the ‘gram in a sexy halter top and maxi skirt set by Fashion Nova.

Angela Simmons wore Fashion Nova’s $44.99 Make Them Jealous Maxi Skirt Set in cream. The set includes a cutout halter top and maxi skirt with a high slit detail, both pieces feature an o-ring component to loosen or tighten the garments. While it is offered in cream as seen on Simmons, it also comes in an olive colorway. She allows the set do the talking, opting for no jewelry and a pair of heels. She also rocks loose wavy tresses for her hairstyle.

The Nova babes seem to love this particular piece. One review reads: “I was told I looked like a Greek goddess in it lol. It fits incredibly. The weight of the fabric is perfect. I wish it came in black.“

What say you? Shop it here.