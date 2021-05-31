Lori Harvey Strikes a Pose in Red Vintage Gucci by Tom Ford Dress From Pechuga Vintage and Tom Ford Silver Disco Platform Heels

You ask, we answer! @somawellnessllc says, “Hi! Where is this amazing dress from??” @rebelr adds, “What kind of heels are these? 😍” @prettywoman902 says, “Who’s the designer?” Many of our readers asked about Lori Harvey’s most recent fierce red look and we’ve got the answers to your burning questions.

Lori Harvey struck a pose in an attractive backless red dress which happens to be vintage Gucci by Tom Ford (purchased at Pechuga Vintage). The dress has been seen in black as a part of Gucci’s Spring/Sumer 1997 collections. The dress offers all the details of classic t-shirt dress complete with a sexy plunging backout detail. While Lori’s eye-catching red dress is sold out, the black version is available for purchase on My Haute Wardrobe for $10,200 in a size 42.





She also accessorized the look with $1,390 Tom Ford Laminated Stamped Python Leather Disco Platform heels (sold out) and jewelry such as rings and silver diamond bracelets.

What say you?

Photos: @conradkhalil