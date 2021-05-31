Lizzo Spotted at Catch LA Wearing Knits and Pieces Custom Multicolor Crochet Bralette, Distressed Jeans and Nike Sneakers

Lizzo stepped out to dine at Catch in Los Angeles, California in a casual chic look that will get you in the ultimate summer-ready mood.

Lizzo wore a custom crochet bralette by Knits and Pieces paired with distressed high-waisted jeans and pair of Nike black and white sneakers. Designed by the hands of Bria Carter, Knits and Pieces is known for its size-inclusive handmade crochet knit creations from bikinis to coverup dresses. Lizzo happens to be a fan of the brand as she was spotted wearing their garments on two separate occasions last year.

She accessorized the look with a set of necklaces and gold hoops. She also opted for long deep waves for her hairstyle.

What say you?

Photos: Backgrid