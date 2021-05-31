Most Requested: Yung Miami Posed in a Mugler Denim Jacket and Colorblock Jeans
You ask, we answer! @the1qt says, “Details on the whole fit pleaseeee” @sx_me_2022 says, “Hi do you know where yungmiami outfit is from?”
Yung Miami posted a flick wearing a $1,140 Mugler denim jacket and $690 Colorblock Jeans:
Her jacket has contrasting panel detail.
The pants are made from panels of stretch-denim and neoprene that are strategically sewn together to create a flattering, hourglass shape.
Get the look below:
What do you think? Would you splurge?