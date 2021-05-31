Most Requested: Yung Miami Posed in a Mugler Denim Jacket and Colorblock Jeans

You ask, we answer! @the1qt says, “Details on the whole fit pleaseeee” @sx_me_2022 says, “Hi do you know where yungmiami outfit is from?”

Yung Miami posted a flick wearing a $1,140 Mugler denim jacket and $690 Colorblock Jeans:

Her jacket has contrasting panel detail.

The pants are made from panels of stretch-denim and neoprene that are strategically sewn together to create a flattering, hourglass shape.

Get the look below:

What do you think? Would you splurge?

Related Topics

Claire Sulmers is the publisher and founder of Fashion Bomb Daily, the #43 most influential style magazine in the world.

Subscribe

Subscribe now to our newsletter

You May Also Like