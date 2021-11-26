Happy Friday! From the House of Gucci premiere in Los Angeles to the 2021 American Music Awards, we were graced with so many bomb looks this week.

Let’s get into this week’s top performing looks including Mary J. Blige in Gucci, Jhené Aiko in Sebastian Gunawan, Cardi B in Jean Paul Gaultier and more:

Go Mary, Go Mary! Mary J. Blige snagged the spot for this week’s top perfuming look with her Gucci ensemble for her recent concert at Barclays Center. Styled by Jason Rembert, Mary J. Blige wore a Gucci Fall 2021 look including a crystal-encrusted version of their $4,800 jumbo GG canvas coat, a pair of crystal-embellished monogram shorts, and $2,500 The Hacker Project Knife boots

2. Jhené Aiko in Sebastian Gunawan: 32,751 likes

Jhené Aiko attended the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards wearing a custom Sebastian Gunawan dress paired with Christian Louboutin black platform heels and David Yurman jewelry pieces. Her look was styled by Icon Billingsley.

3. Cardi B in Jean Paul Gaultier: 32,493 likes

Cardi B hosted this year’s American Music Awards where she went through nine wardrobe changes! Her most-loved look happened to be the custom neon green Jean Paul Gaultier look which was inspired by a Fall/Winter 2019 Haute Couture look. Her looks were styled by Kollin Carter.

4. Savannah James in Dolce and Gabbana: 32,158 likes

Savannah James attended the House of Gucci movie premiere in LA wearing wore a Dolce and Gabbana Fall 2021 black embellished off-the-shoulder dress with $950 Jimmy Choo “Max 150” platform sandals and David Yurman jewelry pieces. Her look was styled by Icon Billingsley.

5. Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga: 26,766 likes

Santa Monica, CA – *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* – **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7:30 PM ET on November 24, 2021** Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson pack on the PDA as they step out on a romantic date in Santa Monica on Sunday night. The two arrived together at Giorgio Baldi in his Lamborghini suv and were escorted by their body guard into a private room of the restaurant. As they were leaving, they packed on the pda as they were holding hands. Pete was the perfect gentleman as he opened the door for Kim. While leaving, the two shared a few laughs and smiles as they were flirting in the car. Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson BACKGRID USA 24 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kim Kardashian was spotted out with rumored beau and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, with the two holding hands after what appears to be a date. For the outing, Kim wore a black look including a Balenciaga Hourglass XS handbag and black leather Pantashoes paired with a black leather slit skirt, turtleneck top, and baseball cap.

Photos: @createdbyeyes / Getty / Mega / Backgrid / Topshelf Junior / Michelle Farsi