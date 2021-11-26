Erica Mena recently took to the ‘gram to share her latest casual look. Her outfit included a star print distressed cropped sweater from Fashion Nova.
Erica Mena wore Fashion Nova’s $29.99 Brightest Star Distressed Sweater in mauve. The sweater presents itself cropped with a distressed hem and neckline along with an allover star print.
Erica wore the top with distressed jeans, snow boots, and jewelry pieces. She also wore a high curly ponytail to go along with the look.
Thoughts? Shop the sweater here.