Lori Harvey snagged the top spot for the most-liked look this week! Hosting a launch party for her new skincare line SKN by LH, Lori Harvey wore a $1,295 Monot Spring/Summer 2022 white dress paired with Femme white lace-up heels.

2. Jeannie Mai in Atsuko Kudo: 35,376 likes

While attending Lori Harvey’s SKN by LH launch party in LA, Jeannie Mai stepped on the scene giving us a maternity-chic look. She wore a pink long sleeve latex dress by Atsuko Kudo with a clear bag and point-toe PVC heels.

3. Nana Akua Addo in Yartel: 30,268 likes

Ghanian actress and influencer Nana Akua Addo attended Glitz Fashion Week, where she was awarded with with Event Influencer of the Year. She wore a black lace jumpsuit, puffed pleated mini skirt, and matching face covering by Yartel. She paired the look with black sunglasses with a chunky chain, PVC pumps, and over 30 pieces of American diamond bracelets from Sparkles Jewelry by L’emefah.

4. Draya Michele in Versace and Lace by Tanaya: 22,682 likes

Draya Michele was on the scene at Drake’s Narcos-themed birthday bash in LA. She stunned in a Versace chain print shirt and Lace by Tanaya chain skirt. For accessories, she went with a clear handbag, Versace chunky gold chain necklace, white ankle boots, and gold bracelets.

5. Marlo Hampton in Saint Laurent: 22,378 likes

Marlo Hampton was spotted filming for the upcoming season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. Celebrating her new fashion showroom Le’ Archive, she wore a Saint Laurent Spring 2018 structured strapless mini dress in red studded leather. She paired the dress with zebra print pumps.

Photos: Backgrid / Stan Potts / Conrad Khalil / Ansah Ken Photography