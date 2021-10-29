Johanna Leia was recently spied heading out for the day in a casual yet stylish look. Her look included a pair of patchwork wide leg jeans from Fashion Nova.
Johanna Leia wore Fashion Nova’s $59.99 Seen The World Patchwork Wide Leg Jeans. The wide leg jeans appear in a multicolor patchwork design with frayed hems, five pockets, and a high waist detail. Leia wore the brown/combo colorway, but it is also available in blue/combo color option.
Johanna Leia paired the jeans with a beige long sleeve crop top and Air Jordan 4 sneakers. For accessories, she went with a cream Chanel quilted shoulder bag, oversized round sunglasses, three pendant necklaces, and gold hoop earrings.
