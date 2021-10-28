You ask, we answer! @ciara_russell_wilson_fanpage says, “Can you tell us who Porsha Williams is wearing on her last picture with fiancé? Thank you.”
Porsha Williams and her fiancé Simon Guobadia attended the 35th annual Swan House Ball 2021 wearing classy looks. Porsha wore a Portia & Scarlett x Elite Pour La Vie champagne-colored one-shoulder gown with a crystal-adorned detail, styled by Jeremy Haynes. The look was finished with Oscar de la Renta jewelry and Dolce and Gabbana heels.
Simon wore a Zegna suit paired with Dolce and Gabbana shoes and a Tom Ford bowtie.
Photos: Will Sterling