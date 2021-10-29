Megan Thee Stallion was on the scene at Austin’s Formula 1 racing events leading up the 2021 US Grand Prix, where she was representing for the popular mobile payment app known as Cash App. Let’s get into the rapper’s sexy ensemble for the racing festivities:

Megan Thee Stallion wore a $1,545 LaQuan Smith FW21 sheer black catsuit with a velvet wrap skirt in black. She allowed the catsuit to do the talking, opting for subtle icy jewelry pieces like bracelets and rings. The “Savage” artist also decided to wear her hair in a messy bun to accompany the look.

This particular LaQuan Smith catsuit has also been spotted on Kylie Jenner who wore the piece in the merlot colorway.

