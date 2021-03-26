Kylie Jenner Dons LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2021 Red Mesh Velvet Catsuit with Art School Fall/Winter 2021 Red Leather Coat, Frank Gehry x Louis Vuitton Monogram Twisted Box Bag, and Givenchy Brown PVC Pumps To Justin Bieber’s Listening Party

Last night, Justin Bieber held a listening party for his album titled Justice. Kylie Jenner was one of the familiar faces who attended the event, catching everyone’s eyes in her stunning red ensemble.

Kylie Jenner wore a mesh velvet catsuit from LaQuan Smith’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. She paired the look with an Art School FW21 red leather coat (not available), Frank Gehry x Louis Vuitton Iconoclast Monogram Canvas Box Bag (sold out) and $578 Givenchy Stiletto PVC Ankle Strap Pumps (sold out).

Kylie Jenner and her sisters are big fans of LaQuan Smith as they have been spotted in the designer’s pieces for brand campaigns and regular outings.

The FW21 mesh velvet catsuit appears to be an iteration of the FW20 black mesh velvet catsuit which became an instant hit with celebrities like the City Girls, Jennifer Lopez and Shantel Jackson.

Photos: Backgrid