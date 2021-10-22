It’s Friday and it’s time to get into the top looks of the week! From Beyoncé and Jay-Z to Adele, we were graced with endless celebrity style moments this past week.

Per your engagements during our daily coverage, we rounded up the top looks of the week. Let’s get into them below:

Attending the wedding of Tiffany & Co. executive Alexandre Arnault and Geraldine Guyot in Venice, Beyoncé and Jay-Z showed up in their best wedding guest looks, snagging the top spot for most-liked look of the week. For the occasion, Beyoncé wore $4,245 Dolce and Gabbana double-breasted coat dress and a $350 Saint Mojavi double drape dress paired with $750 Paciotti Heels and a $2,495 Marzook Crystal Ball bag, styled by KJ Moody. Jay-Z was outfitted in a Paul Stuart by Phineas Cole suit, styled by June Ambrose.

2. Chlöe Bailey in Osman Yousefzada: 23,773 likes

Chlöe Bailey paid a visit to Atlanta’s Spelman College and attended the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks game wearing a chic jumpsuit. Chlöe wore an Osman Yousefzada x Alex Beattie blue abstract print jumpsuit, styled by Nikki Cortez. For accessories, she wore with a $1,050 Gucci wide waist logo belt, black heels, shades, and hoop earrings.

3. Beyoncè in Dolce and Gabbana with Jay-Z in Tom Ford: 23,585 likes

The Carters continued to take on Venice in style! Styled by KJ Moody, Beyoncé donned a custom Dolce and Gabbana Majolica tile-print dress paired with sunglasses ($557 Dolce and Gabbana Christmas pearl-embellished cat-eye sunglasses and a white cat-eye pair), Lorraine Schwartz earrings, white strappy sandals, a Dolce and Gabbana papal tiara jewel-encrusted white and gold handbag. Jay-Z opted for a Tom For suit paired with a Saint Laurent coat, styled by June Ambrose.

4. Adele in Louis Vuitton: 18,408 likes

Adele attended the Lakers and Warriors season opening game with her beau and sports agent Rich Paul. She wore a brown leather wrap top and trousers paired with Louis Vuitton accents including the $5,350 raw monogram wool coat, $810 “Cherie” pumps and $2,480 LV Wynwood handbag.

5. Zahara Jolie-Pitt in Elie Saab: 18,233 likes

Angelina Jolie attended the LA premiere of Eternals with her kids wearing a Balmain Resort 2022 look, styled by Jason Bolden. While Jolie’s ensemble was simply stunning, we couldn’t keep our eyes of Zahara Jolie-Pitt who borrowed her mom’s Elie Saab FallWinter 2013 dress which Angelina wore to the 2014 Oscars.

Which look was your favorite? Vote for Look of the Week below:

Photos: Getty / Backgrid / Atlanta Hawks