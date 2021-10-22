Chlöe Bailey had a full day of activities yesterday during her visit to Atlanta, including stopping by Spelman College and finishing her evening off with a courtside view of the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks game.

For her visit to Spelman, Chlöe wore an Osman Yousefzada x Alex Beattie blue abstract print jumpsuit, styled by Nikki Cortez. She paired the look with a $1,050 Gucci wide waist logo belt, black heels, and hoop earrings.

She was also spied at the Hawks vs. Mavericks game later that evening, wearing the same jumpsuit and Gucci belt while sitting courtside next to rapper Gunna. She swapped her original hoop earrings for a wider pair and added a pair of black shades to go along with the look.

Of course, the snapshot moment of the two caused quite a stir on the internet, leaving fans to speculate if the two could be dating and whether Chlöe or Gunna was drinking Dasani water (side note: many social media users have dubbed Dasani as the “worst” water brand, giving it a bad rep).

Back in September following her epic performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, Gunna seemingly “shot his shot” at the singer. On his Instagram story, he posted the viral photo of Chlöe licking her microphone along with the caption that read “it’s the [tongue emoji] for me”.

What say you?

Photos: Atlanta Hawks