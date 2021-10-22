Visit TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com to read about Fashion’s latest trend: fashion shows, off the traditional calendar, and off the grid!

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 21: Models walk the runway at the Bottega Veneta Salon 03 Collection Presentation at Michigan Theater on October 21, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Bottega Veneta)

An excerpt, ” Last night, cult favorite and luxury brand Bottega Veneta showed in an interesting location: Detroit, Michigan.“

The show, dubbed Salon 03, took place at the Detroit theater, a tribute to Creative Director Daniel Lee’s love of music. Fittingly, musicians Mary J Blige, Kehlani, and Lil Kim populated the front row.

Mary J Blige in a $22,200 Bottega Veneta Fall 2021 Coat

Stylist Jeremy Haynes, who attended the show, said he was shocked when he received the invitation. He said, “I got the invite about a month ago, and at first thought Ugh, I don’t want to go to Detroit! Besides the show wasn’t taking place during normal fashion week. But they spared no expense. It was beautiful.”

Lil Kim in a $20,000 Bottega Veneta Purple Feather Dress, $5,200 bag, and $1,390 Dot Sandals

While most fashion houses tend to stick to traditional fashion capitals: New York, Paris, Milan, or London, Bottega Veneta, along with many other brands, are breaking new ground at unexpected locales.

