Visit TheStateofFashion.Bulletin.com to read about Fashion’s latest trend: fashion shows, off the traditional calendar, and off the grid!
An excerpt, ” Last night, cult favorite and luxury brand Bottega Veneta showed in an interesting location: Detroit, Michigan.“
The show, dubbed Salon 03, took place at the Detroit theater, a tribute to Creative Director Daniel Lee’s love of music. Fittingly, musicians Mary J Blige, Kehlani, and Lil Kim populated the front row.
Stylist Jeremy Haynes, who attended the show, said he was shocked when he received the invitation. He said, “I got the invite about a month ago, and at first thought Ugh, I don’t want to go to Detroit! Besides the show wasn’t taking place during normal fashion week. But they spared no expense. It was beautiful.”
While most fashion houses tend to stick to traditional fashion capitals: New York, Paris, Milan, or London, Bottega Veneta, along with many other brands, are breaking new ground at unexpected locales.
Read more at the StateofFashion.Bulletin.com.